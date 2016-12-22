Missing without a trace, family pleas for the return of their mother before Christmas Home Family pleas for the return of their mother before Christmas Nia Hantzopoulous has not been seen or heard from in over a week. Her family tells Fox46 Charlotte they believe she was kidnapped.

Investigators say surveillance videos captured Hantzopoulous walking out of a Good Will in Charlotte on Friday. Her daughter, Virginia Karras says Hantzopoulous was headed to Barnville Flea Market in Pineville where she has a store, but Hantzopoulous never showed up.

“I feel she is in emanate danger,” said Karras.

Hantzopoulous buys and resells jewelry, clothes, and shoes at her flew market store.

“She’s definitely been targeted,” said Karras. “For what reason, and how, we don’t know.”

Angelou Hantzopoulous, her husband of 32 years, tells Fox46 Charlotte she loved her store and would not leave it during the busiest shopping days, or leave her family right before Christmas.

“She loved her family way too much, she loved this place,” said Hantzopoulous.

Investigators say her 2005 Toyota Avalon is gone, along with her phone and credit cards that have not been used since her disappearance. The Hantzopoulous family is concerned for her safety and want their mother back home for Christmas.

“We ask anyone with any information to come forward and realize that she has a family that loves her and wants her home,” said Karras.

The family has now hired a private detective to investigate. They tell Fox46 Charlotte they put up the Christmas Tree before she disappeared and they refuse to light the tree until their mother and grandmother returns home.