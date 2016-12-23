NC post offices open Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve

NORTH CAROLINA — Post Offices nationwide will be open Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, but many will shorten retail lobby hours and close at noon, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Revised hours will be posted at each Post Office, and commercial customers are asked to check with their business mail entry units for specific information about holiday hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes having final collection times before 12 p.m. will not be affected. However, boxes with final collection times scheduled after 12 p.m. may be picked up early. Therefore, mail should be deposited into these mailboxes by 12 p.m. for early pickup on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Customers requiring postal services later on Christmas Eve are encouraged to contact their local Post Office. Customers also may call 1.800.ASK.USPS for additional information.

Areas where Post Offices may have different hours from this schedule will communicate information specific to their locations.

Because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday this year, Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, the observed federal holidays. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on the actual holidays as well as the observed holidays. All Post Offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

Post Offices will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve. Mail delivery will be unaffected.

Additional Postal Service holiday information can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.