Truck carrying vegetable oil overturns in Mooresville, NC

- A portion of Highway 115 in Mooresville had to be closed Friday after a truck carrying vegetable oil overturned onto the roadway, according to officials.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 115 and Faith Road.

A small amount of diesel fuel did leak from the truck onto the roadway, according to Mt. Mourne Fire. Fortunately no vegetable oil spilled.

No injuries were reported.

As of 4 p.m. both directions of Highway 115 were reopened. Faith Road remains closed.

State Highway Patrol is working to determine what caused the truck to overturn.