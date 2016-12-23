Truck carrying vegetable oil overturns in Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A portion of Highway 115 in Mooresville had to be closed Friday after a truck carrying vegetable oil overturned onto the roadway, according to officials.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 115 and Faith Road.
A small amount of diesel fuel did leak from the truck onto the roadway, according to Mt. Mourne Fire. Fortunately no vegetable oil spilled.
No injuries were reported.
As of 4 p.m. both directions of Highway 115 were reopened. Faith Road remains closed.
State Highway Patrol is working to determine what caused the truck to overturn.