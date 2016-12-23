Suspect in custody after missing man's body found in northwest Charlotte

- The body of a man reported missing earlier this week was found in the woods Friday morning in northwest Charlotte, police said.

At about 10:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a man's body was found lying the woods in the 9500 block of Bellhaven Boulevard with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers have identified the body as that of 27-year-old Ellis Bradham.

Bradham was reported missing by his family on Monday, Dec. 19. His sister, Kenya Smith, told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police that her brother was at an apartment visiting friends on Sunday, Dec. 18. She said that her brother left the apartment around 1 p.m. and had not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Investigators said they arrested a person of interest in the case for an unrelated crime. That person has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.