Multiple injuries after serious crash in south Charlotte

- At least six people have been injured after a serious crash Friday in south Charlotte, officials said.

The wreck was reported about 5 p.m. on Due West Drive near Grand Palisades.

Two people were ejected from their vehicles and another person was pined, according to Medic. They said two people have been taken to CMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries.Three other people received minor injuries.

Multiple medical units from Mecklenburg County as well as a unit from York County are on scene.

