Shootout on Brookshire Blvd sends one to hospital

An early morning shootout on Brookshire Boulevard near Beatties Ford sent one person to the hospital.

#Breaking Early morning shoot out on Brookshire Blvd sent one victim to hospital suffering gun shot wounds. Police in scene @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/KUFiAZX2WR — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) December 28, 2016

Officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic transported the victim to CMC.

Police say people in two separate cars were shooting at each other.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are still investigating the events surrounding the shootout.

All lanes on Brookshire Boulevard had been closed due to the shooting. They have since been reopened