Silver alert issued for 76-year-old man last seen at airport

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, 76-year-old man who was last seen at the Charlotte Douglas Airport, 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say John Ralph Benham suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disability may have been traveling north on I-77. He was possibly headed to 265 Century Court in Wytheville, Va.

Benham is 6’2”, has short, gray hair and weighs about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, blue jeans, a white jacket, white sneakers and glasses.

Officials believe he was driving a white, rental 2017 Chevrolet Impala with a Maryland license plate number of 4CM2859.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for John Ralph Benham who is considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information about John Ralph Benham should call JL Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.