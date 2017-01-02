Dale Earnhardt Jr. marries Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve

NASCAR's most popular driver has officially tied the knot.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. married long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2017.

The couple said their I-do's at Childress Vineyards, which is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, in Lexington, North Carolina.

Earnhardt explained in a Facebook post how the two were looking forward to married life and shared a photo of the couple at the wedding.

App users click here for embedded content.

The couple has been together since 2009. The two were engaged in June 2015 at a church while visiting Germany.

A number of NASCAR drivers attended the wedding, including Danica Patrick, who posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet.

A photo posted by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

Earnhardt will make his return to NASCAR competition in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26 on FOX) after missing the final 18 races of the 2016 season due to a concussion.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

FOX Sports contributed to this article.