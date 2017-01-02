Dale Earnhardt Jr. marries Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve

NASCAR's most popular driver has officially tied the knot.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. married long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2017.
The couple said their I-do's at Childress Vineyards, which is owned by NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, in Lexington, North Carolina.
Earnhardt explained in a Facebook post how the two were looking forward to married life and shared a photo of the couple at the wedding.
The couple has been together since 2009. The two were engaged in June 2015 at a church while visiting Germany.
A number of NASCAR drivers attended the wedding, including Danica Patrick, who posted on Instagram that she caught the bouquet.
Earnhardt will make his return to NASCAR competition in the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26 on FOX) after missing the final 18 races of the 2016 season due to a concussion.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
FOX Sports contributed to this article.