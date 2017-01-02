Apartment fire in east Charlotte under investigation

- Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire to break out inside of an apartment laundromat Monday morning in east Charlotte.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Barrington Drive.

Charlotte Fire said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Structure Fire; 7015 Barrington Dr; laundromat at apartment complex; heavy smoke showing; Station 23's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 2, 2017

The blaze reportedly started inside of an apartment laundry room. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but an arson investigator was on scene.