Apartment fire in east Charlotte under investigation

Source: Brian Christansen/WJZY

Posted:Jan 02 2017 11:57AM EST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 11:57AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire to break out inside of an apartment laundromat Monday morning in east Charlotte.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Barrington Drive.

Charlotte Fire said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

The blaze reportedly started inside of an apartment laundry room. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire, but an arson investigator was on scene.

 

 

