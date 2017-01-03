Union Co. mom accused of taking 5-year-old daughter [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Kristy Newberry (right) and her daughter Autumn Newberry-Rape (left). (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office) Home Union Co. mom accused of taking 5-year-old daughter A Union County mother is accused of taking her 5-year-old daughter and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help locating them both.

A Union County mother is accused of taking her 5-year-old daughter and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help locating them both.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for Kristy Lynn Brooks, 35, and her daughter, Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape.

The girl's father has not seen Autumn since December 2015. She is believed to be with her mother.

Brooks was given a court order in June 2016 to turn over Autumn to the child's father, but Brooks failed to do so, according to the sheriff's office. On Dec. 27, 2016 a judge ordered that Brooks be taken into custody and remain in custody until she complied with the June 2016 order.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristy Brooks or Autumn Newberry-Rape is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or CrimeStoppers at 704-283-5600.