Dog euthanized after attacking family

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 03:33PM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 09:52PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The dog reported to have attacked its owner after she tried to dress it in a sweater has been euthanized according to the Hillsborough County Pete Resource Center. 

Tampa police said the dog's owner, Brenda Guerrero was attacked by the dog, named Scarface, when she tried to dress the dog. Her husband, Ismael ran outside to help, and the dog attacked him too.

That's when their son stepped in, stabbing Scarface in the head and neck. The Pet Resource Center said the dog's wounds were a contributing factor to the decision to euthanize the animal. 

Police and Animal Control officers came and captured the dog. Brenda was seriously hurt, but is expected to recover.

