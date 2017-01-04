3 Charlotte school buses carrying students crash within same hour

- Three school buses were involved in separate accidents Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte, all within the same hour.

The first crash happened about 3:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ridge Road. About 30 students coming from Mallard Creek High School were on board, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Fortunately no one was injured, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Just 15 minutes later, a second accident was reported at the intersection of 7th and McDowell Streets in Uptown Charlotte involving a CATS bus and a school bus. Thirty-four students from Dilworth Elementary were on board, CMS said.

According to Medic 911, one person was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CATS bus involved in wreck with CMS school bus off E. 7th and N. McDowell in Uptown. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/RMe7Lks3jX — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) January 4, 2017

A third bus wreck happened about 3:50 p.m. at Providence Road and Cloister Drive. More than 30 students were on the bus heading from Sharon Elementary, according to CMS. Two people were being treated for minor injuries, according to Medic 911.

School bus accident on Providence Rd. Thankfully no injuries says CMPD. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/LEFp5M1UxK — Eric Johnson (@Eric_JFox46) January 4, 2017

