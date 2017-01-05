Reward up to $15,000 in murder of Kannapolis police officer's son Home Reward up to $15,000 in murder of Kannapolis police officer's son Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have increased the reward offered for information in the death of a Kannapolis police officer's son who was shot in east Charlotte and later died.

Detectives announced Thursday that they are offering up to $15,000 in the case.

#BREAKING Reward now up to $15,000 for information in murder of 14 year old Anthony Frazier, son of @kannapolis911 Police officer — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) January 5, 2017

Anthony Fraizer passed away from his injuries at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday.

The son of Kannapolis Police Officer Daniel Frazier, Anthony, 14, was heading home from celebrating his birthday with friends when police say he was shot in the head in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive in east Charlotte.

Officers found Anthony in a car in the 900 block of Eastway drive. They determined his family had driven him from the Finchley location to Eastway drive for help.

The suspects are described as two black males in their early 20's to early 30's. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build, police said. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. One of them may have possibly had short twists. The suspects may also frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors.

A vigil is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kannapolis Middle School where Anthony was a student.

At a press conference Thursday, members of Anthony's family described him as a leader and an excellent student.

"What motive? He was a 14 year old kid, was out celebrating his birthday, just came back from dinner. What’s the motive for that? It’s criminals, it’s fear, it’s somebody just acting impulsively and doing something that shattered an entire family," Anthony's uncle said.





Kannapolis Chief of Police Wood Chavis released the following statement:

The Kannapolis Police Department is heartbroken over the loss of one of our family members, especially as Anthony was just beginning his teenage years.

Every member, of our extended family, plays an important role in our everyday lives and is critical to ensuring we are successful in carrying out our professional duties. Our families are the backbone of our department and without them we could not survive.

We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers.

May God place his protective and loving arms around Officer Daniel Frazier’s family during this time of sorrow. A special thank you to the public for all the prayers, moral support, and acts of grace which you have shown us.

Detectives say they have very few leads in the case and are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.