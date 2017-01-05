Man taken to hospital after shooting in N. Charlotte Home 1 taken to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday in north Charlotte, officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of W Sugar Creek Road.

Medic initially reported that a person was being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was shot in the leg and taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

