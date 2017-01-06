Waxhaw officer charged after 2-year-old son shoots mom

- A Waxhaw police officer has been charged after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot his mother, officials said.

Officer Jeremy Ferguson is charged with failing to store a firearm to protect a minor-- a misdemeanor violation.

The shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the officer's home along Bigham Road in Waxhaw.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Officer Ferguson's 2-year-old son found his off-duty gun and fired a shot. The bullet hit Ferguson's wife, but she is expected to be okay.

Waxhaw Police Chief Mike Eiss said officer Jeremy Ferguson has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department holds an internal investigation. He faces a fine or community service if found guilty.

Ferguson has been a member of the Waxhaw Police Department for about a year.

The Union County Sheriff's Office and SBI are investigating the incident.

Statement from the NC State Bureau of Investigation:

"The NCSBI can confirm that we are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the evening hours of Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the request of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, we cannot comment in reference to an on-going investigation but will be conferring with the Union County District Attorney about this investigation and will update you all on the status of this case at the appropriate time."