Missing Gastonia teen believed to be with wanted man, police say

- Gastonia County Police are searching for a missing teen they believe is with a wanted man.

Jasmine Nichole Spurling was last seen walking in the area of the Dollar General Store, 4016 S. York, Gastonia, NC. She has had phone contact with her mother since that time and said that she is safe, but Spurling’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Spurling, who is 14-years-old, has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5ft tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She is believed to be with John Nicholas Taylor, 34 years old, of Mooresville, NC, police said. Taylor may be operating a red 1986 Chevrolet Camaro with North Carolina license plate PDH-9083.

A warrant for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor has been issued against Taylor.

Anyone with information about Spurling is encouraged to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.