5 injured after car and light rail collide in south Charlotte

Five people had to be taken to the hospital after a Light Rail and car collided Friday evening in south Charlotte, officials said.

The accident happened at Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard.

The car attempted to go around the crossing arms and was struck by the Light Rail, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center and three people were sent to Novant Main with non life- threatening injuries.