Multiple planes involved in Statesville airport fire

Courtesy of Iredell County Firewire 
Courtesy of Iredell County Firewire 

Posted:Jan 07 2017 05:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 06:25PM EST

STATESVILLE, NC -

Iredell County fire crews are on scene battling a fire at an airport in Statesville. 

Officials say the fire broke out in a 2-story metal hanger at the Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road. 

Multiple plans were reportedly inside the building at the time of the fire.

Heavy black smoke and flames can be seen, according to fire officials. 

No word on injuries. 

