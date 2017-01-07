Multiple planes involved in Statesville airport fire

Iredell County fire crews are on scene battling a fire at an airport in Statesville.

Officials say the fire broke out in a 2-story metal hanger at the Statesville Regional Airport, 238 Airport Road.

Multiple plans were reportedly inside the building at the time of the fire.

Heavy black smoke and flames can be seen, according to fire officials.

Statesville All Units, West Iredell - Working Fire In An Airplane Hanger, Heavy Flames Visible - Statesville... https://t.co/Pk8jvTcfW5 — Iredell Co Firewire (@IredellFirewire) January 7, 2017

No word on injuries.

FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.