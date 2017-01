Here is a list of school closings and delays for the Charlotte area. Keep refreshing as new schools are added to the list:

Anson County Schools--Operate on 3-hour delay Monday, Jan. 9

Ashe County Public Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Avery County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Burke County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Cabarrus County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Caldwell County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Catawba County Schools--Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools- Closed Monday, Jan. 9, Makeup day Friday, Feb. 17

Cleveland County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Gaston County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Hickory Schools--Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Iredell-Statesville Schools--Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Kannapolis City Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Lincoln County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Mooresville-Graded Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Newton-Conover Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Rowan-Salisbury Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 10

Stanly County Schools--Closed Monday, Jan. 9

Union County Schools-- Operate on 2-hour delay Monday Jan. 9

Wake County Schools-- Closed Monday, Jan. 9

