2 men wanted in Salisbury home invasion

Rowan County Sheriff's Office are looking for two men they say shot a homeowner during a home invasion Sunday night in Salisbury.

Deputies were called about 7 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road about a shooting. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old unidentified man who had been shot in his upper left leg. The victim described a home invasion style robbery, authorities said.

During the investigation, witnesses identified the suspects as Dustin Reid Hinson, 26 of China Grove and Douglas Martin Patrick, 19 of Granite Quarry. Both men face charges of robbery and assault.

The sheriff's office considers both men to armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.