Police say speed was a factor in crash that killed teen in Gastonia

- A 17-year-old has died after he drove off the roadway and hit a tree in Gastonia around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Gastonia Police say the crash happened on Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane.

Thomas Smith IV, 17, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang heading south on Robinwood Road when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a tree. He died on scene.

The front seat passenger was transported to Caromount Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators with the Gastonia Police Department say speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any additional information can contact Officer J. Bain with the Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Bureau at 704-866-6702.