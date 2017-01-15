Man shot dead by club owner in Rock Hill

- A 28-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot by a 76-year-old business owner who claims he was assaulted in Rock Hill on Saturday.

Around 1 a.m., York County deputies responded to a shooting call at the Hideaway Club, 405 Baskins Road. When they arrived to the club, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported the man to a Charlotte area hospital where he later died.

Officials believe the victim and several other people were involved in an altercation inside the Hideaway Club. The victim and the others with him were asked to leave the premises and were escorted by employees to the parking lot.

Soon after, the victim returned to the club and was stopped at the door by the 76-year-old business owner. The owner was allegedly assaulted by the victim in his attempt to re-enter the club.

The owner felt threatened, took out a gun and fatally shot the 28 year old, York Co deputies say.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.