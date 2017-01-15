Firefighters investigating possible car arson in mobile home park

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are investigating a mobile home park fire in northeast Charlotte that left a home and several cars destroyed. 

Fire crews say the fire started around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Kingswood Mobile Home Park. 

Flames engulfed a mobile home on 503 Malcolm Lane.  Firefighters controlled the blaze in 12 minutes. 

Officials believe arson led to the mobile home fire. They say someone intentionally set a car on fire that eventually spread to the home. 

Four adults and two children were able to escape the area uninjured. The blaze resulted in $15,000 worth of damage. 

The fire is under investigation. 

 

 

 

