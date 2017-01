A woman managed to escape a serious accident in Huntersville on Saturday.

The Huntersville Fire Department was called around 2 a.m. to the I-77 SB ramp to the I-485 outer loop where they saw a woman standing next to a car that had run into a traffic camera pole.

A female who has not been identified got herself out of the car, despite the severity of the crash.

Fire officials say the crash happened due to heavy fog.