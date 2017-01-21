Drunk driver dies after smashing into two trees

Officials are investigating after a 58-year-old man drove into two large trees, killing him in north Charlotte on Friday night.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the 7500 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road where they located a 4-door, 2003 Mazda that had ran off the road to the right, traveled several feet into the grass and struck two large trees.

The driver, Michael Robert Kneepkens, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene. His family has been notified of his death.

Members of the Charlotte Fire Department were also called to the scene.

Police say speed, alcohol and no seatbelt were factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.