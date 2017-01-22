Man shot 8 times outside home in Chesterfield County

A 28-year-old man was found dead after a group of people shot him multiple times at a trailer park in Chesterfield County late Saturday night.

Chesterfield County sheriffs are investigating this murder that occurred around 11 p.m. on Hillian Edwards Road just outside of Cheraw.

James Henderson, 28, was shot approximately eight times and killed outside of his home, officials say.

Witnesses said Henderson was confronted by roughly five suspects prior to the shooting.

Officers say Henderson had driven a friend home and returned to his residence on Hillian Edwards Road stating that people were out to kill him. Henderson received a series of phone calls with the final call being from a person asking him to step outside.

Witnesses also saw Henderson talking with the suspects before they heard gunshots.

Henderson fled from the area after he was shot. Authorities say he ran across Highway 9 into a wooded area where he collapsed. That's where his body was later discovered.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The autopsy is expected to be complete by Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101.