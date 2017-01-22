Drunk driver, 4 others hurt after 2-car crash in south Charlotte

A rear-end collision left five people hurt in south Charlotte on Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the 14500 block of Johnston Road near the intersection of Ballantyne Crossing Avenue.

Forty-five-year-old Mario Luke Charles Fusco, driving A 2014 Hyundai Equus, was traveling south on Johnson Road at a high rate of speed. Kelly Genevive Hildreth, 45, was also heading south on Johnston Road in the left lane in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer in front of the Hyundai.

Soon after, the Hyundai struck the Trailblazer from behind, causing it to run off the road to the left onto the grass media, strike a tree and roll over on its roof. The Hyundai rotated, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

Medic transported Fusco to CMC Main with critical injuries. Hildreth and her three passengers, Kristen Leigh Hammond, Jervey Shane Wilson and Kayla Marie Johnson were all transported to CMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Fusco was drinking and speeding at the time of the crash. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Once Fusco is released from the Intensive Care Unit, he will be charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.