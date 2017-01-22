Three in hospital after shooting at hookah lounge in Salisbury

An altercation among a group of people led to a shooting at a hookah lounge in Salisbury on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., Salisbury police responded to the King Tut Hookah Bar, 5 Easy St. where they encountered a large crowd leaving from several parking lots around the bar.

A short time later, police were told three people were sent to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center. Two were treated for non life-threatening injuries and one had non-life threatening injuries to his head from being hit with a gun.

Police say according to witnesses, there were arguments that started in the bar and ended in a fight in the parking lot, escalating to gunshots fired.

Authorities are still investigating. No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.