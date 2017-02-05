Truck driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Chester County

- A person has died after striking a utility pole in Chester County on Sunday.

State troopers say around 6:14 a.m., a person who has not been identifed was driving a 2006 Ford F-350 on Old York Road headed south.

They say the driver went off the right side of the roadway, overturned, hit a utility pole and was ejected from the car.

Officials say the driver died on scene. No one else was was inside of the car.

The victim was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Chester County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

