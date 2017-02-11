Four suspects in custody after robbing Waxhaw Verizon, shooting at trooper in high-speed chase

Four people are in custody and one is on the loose after they robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Union County, fired shots at state troopers and led them on a high-speed chase in South Carolina on Friday.

Richland County deputies have charged 20-year-old Paul Walker, 20-year-old Malik Juwan Gadist, 26-year-old Julius Hamilton Washington and 27-year-old Sandra Ray Mack with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Waxhaw Police say two of the four men robbed the Verizon Wireless on North Broome Street in Waxhaw around 9 p.m. Two other men were inside a car outside. When they entered the store, the suspects tied up a male employee, took an unknown amount of electronic devices and fled the scene.

ROBBER ON THE RUN: Police say 2 men held employee at gunpoint & tied him up last night just before closing. 2 other men were in getaway car. pic.twitter.com/QfsM6EIEkf — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) February 11, 2017

Richland County deputies were then notified of a high-speed chase that South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in on I-77 SB near Columbia. Deputies were advised that the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, was headed into Richland County. One of the suspects fired shots toward the trooper from inside of the vehicle as they were all attempting to elude law enforcement.

HIGH SPEED CHASE: Robbery suspects shot at SCHP car on I-77 S. Trooper not hurt. Suspect vehicle crashed on median off Killian Road. pic.twitter.com/7mCss33qi3 — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) February 11, 2017

The suspect car eventually crashed on a median off Killian Road where Walker, Gadist, Washington and an unknown suspect took off on foot.

A handgun, along with numerous stolen cell phones and iPad devices, were discovered inside the Camry.

During the investigation, Walker, Gadist, and Washington were apprehended. Investigators discovered that Mack assisted Gadist and Washington after the incident in an attempt to help them flee. They were taken into custody at the Comfort Inn hotel located on Bush River Road.

Walker, Gadist and Washington are being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on armed robbery charges from Waxhaw. Additional charges from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are forthcoming.

Mack has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact of attempted murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

One man is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Police are actively searching for him.

ROBBER ON THE RUN: Police say one armed man is on the loose after he and three others robbed this Verizon store in Waxhaw. pic.twitter.com/6ixyXvLQ7e — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) February 11, 2017

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies, K9 Units, Special Response Team and Aircraft Unit responded to the scene. South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded to the scene with additional assistance.

The listed suspects have been involved in multiple armed robberies in South Carolina and North Carolina to include the Columbia area.

Anyone with information on this case may call, email or text Crimestoppers to receive up to a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.