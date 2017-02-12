Man killed after car overturns multiple times and crashes into tree

A 32-year-old man from Clover has died after troopers say his car overturned and struck a tree in York on Saturday.

State troopers say Roy Bailes was driving a 98 Chevrolet pickup truck on Sutton Springs Road around 2 a.m. He was traveling west on Sutton Springs when he went left off the roadway, fell into an embankment, overturned several times and struck a tree.

Bailes died on scene, troopers say.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.