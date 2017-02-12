Man killed after car overturns multiple times and crashes into tree

Posted:Feb 12 2017 11:13AM EST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 11:13AM EST

YORK, SC -

A 32-year-old man from Clover has died after troopers say his car overturned and struck a tree in York on Saturday. 

State troopers say Roy Bailes was driving a 98 Chevrolet pickup truck on Sutton Springs Road around 2 a.m. He was traveling west on Sutton Springs when he went left off the roadway, fell into an embankment, overturned several times and struck a tree. 

Bailes died on scene, troopers say. 

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck. 

Authorities are still investigating this incident. 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories