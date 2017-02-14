Rape charges dropped against UNC Charlotte student

- UPDATE 10:55 a.m. 4/7/2017:

Charges against a UNC Charlotte student accused of raping another student on campus in February have been dropped, according to court officials.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that the case against 18-year-old Joshua Arford has been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The charges had stemmed from a sexual encounter that had occurred in the overnight hours of February 11.

Court documents state that the victim and Arford met at a college fraternity party where they had both been drinking. The two returned to Arford's dorm room where the victim said she remembers engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with the Arford until it began to hurt.

After telling Arford to stop, the victim reported to the sexual assault nurse examiner that, "I believe he stopped, but I don't know," according to the court documents.

The documents state that two days later the victim spoke to investigators and told them that she believed she wanted to have sex with Arford, but during the act she changed her mind. She was unable to tell investigators whether any additional sexual contact took place once she told him to stop.

_____

A student at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte is accused of raping another student over the weekend, according to police.

Joshua Arford, 18, of Waynesville, NC was arrested Saturday and charged with second degree forcible rape.

His bond was set at $75,000. He has since bonded out.

Officers were called about 7:40 a.m. Saturday about a sexual assault that had taken place on campus overnight, according to the incident report.

Statement from Attorney Adam Seifer on suspect, Joshua Arford:

"Mr. Arford maintains his innocence. We ask that the media and the public at large respect the privacy of these two students and their families. A full investigation is underway, and we will continue to represent and support Mr. Arford through the course of this investigation."