Man shot to death in mall parking lot in Greensboro

Feb 18 2017 04:49PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 04:49PM EST

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been shot to death in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall.

Greensboro Police said in a news release that officers found the man after responding to a call reporting gunshots around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Four Seasons Town Centre.

Authorities say the shooting happened outside J.C. Penney. The mall remained open.

Police say they haven't arrested anyone and descriptions of the suspect vary. Investigators say it appears the victim wasn't targeted at random.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

 
