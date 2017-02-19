Masked men pistol-whip Domino's employees, place them in cooler in Gastonia

Three masked men pistol-whipped a Domino’s employee and forced two others into a walk-in cooler, according to Gastonia Police.

The incident occurred late night Friday night at the Domino’s restaurant off Kings Mountain Highway and West Franklin Boulevard.

Police are searching for the suspects who are still on the loose.

Officials say the masked men pointed guns at the employees and pistol-whipped one of them before placing them in the cooler.

The suspects ran off after they stole roughly $700 from the store.

Thankfully, no one was injured, according to police.

The restaurant is open for business Sunday.