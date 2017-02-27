Tampa officer shoots pit bulls that killed, ate poodle Home Tampa officer shoots pit bulls that killed, ate poodle It started like every other morning for Keithroy George. But a routine walk around his East Tampa neighborhood with his dog, Simba, took a tragic turn Monday morning.

George says out of nowhere, two unleashed pit bulls charged at him.

"They grabbed the dog out of my hands, and they no longer were concentrating on me. They just started eating him up," George said Monday.

George says the dogs snatched Simba from his leash and ran into the woods with him.

"I was speechless. All I could do was call the police," he said.

Tampa Police Department spokesperson Steve Hegarty says the two dogs turned on the first officer who arrived. The officer shot and killed one dog and injured the other. The injured dog was humanely euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

"We take it very seriously whenever an officer discharges his weapon. In this case, as far as I know, it looks like an open and shut case," Hegarty said.

That doesn't bring back George's companion of five years. He says the same dogs had shown aggression toward him before and the attack could have been prevented.

"The dog's like a member of my family. And just like that, because of someone's carelessness, they kill my dog," George complained.

Animal Control is investigating who the pit bulls belong to and whether the owner will face any charges. In the meantime, George is left with a searing image he can't shake.

"If you cannot control your animal, don't own it," he added.