Growing eaglet flaps and ventures outside the nest

- The eaglet known as "E9" which was born back in December to its mother, Harriet, at a wildly popular nest in Fort Myers, is meeting new milestones and getting ready to fly.

The live stream of the eagles' nest has captivated millions around the world as people awaited the hatching of E9. A second egg that was laid never hatched.

HARRIET AND M15'S FIRST EGG HATCHES

More than two months after E9's birth, the eagle has been growing larger, getting more feathers, even flapping around the nest and venturing out of the nest onto nearby branches. "Growing awareness, sharper skills and keener instincts will serve E9 well as reaching the first branch and taking the first flight become a reality," the blog about the live stream wrote.

Eagle fledglings will flap their wings and exercise in the nest before flying around nine or ten weeks.

First, they'll usually glide to a tree or stump nearby and return to the nest to be fed by adults, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

After about a month of flying, the eaglets will begin to soar and will eventually leave the nest sometime around 17-23 weeks.

The nest of E9 and his mother Harriet and mate, M15 has been broadcasting on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam live stream on YouTube and the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website since 2012.

The eagles can't see the cameras and at night, the camera has night vision that the eagles also cannot detect.

Anyone can watch the live stream here: