State of emergency declared following I-85 collapse

- Georgia governor has declared a state of emergency for Fulton County after a portion of Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road was destroyed in a massive fire during the afternoon rush hour.

I-85 remains closed in the immediate area. Piedmont Road and some surrounding roadways are also closed.

WATCH: The moment the overpass collapsed



GDOT is diverting all traffic off the interstate. Traffic northbound is being diverted on I-75 northbound. Southbound traffic on I-85 is being diverted at both North Druid Hills and Clairmont roads. Southbound traffic on Georgia 400 is being diverted at Lenox Road.

DeKalb County schools said they plan to cancel class out of a concern for the safety of students and parents. They also said they are hoping this will decrease the impact on the I-85 corridor. The district is on spring break next week.

Atlanta Public Schools said they plan to have a normal school day on Friday. District officials said they are making transportation plans for buses which travel in the north Atlanta cluster. They are asking staff to come in a little earlier to help receive students.

Cristo Ray Jesuit High School, a private school in Atlanta, said they will be closed on Friday.

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves said the Atlanta-Fulton Emergency Management Agency has been activated to assist the various city and state agencies in dealing with the situation. Emergency officials are asking commuters to be patient, avoid the area, and even try to work from home if they can.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. SKYFOX 5 was came across the scene near the MARTA train barn.

Atlanta fire officials said they struck at least two alarms to fight the fire. They believe the fire was fueled by giant spools of plastic utility conduits which were being stored under the overpass.

Fire officials said they had pulled out firefighters from under the highway when there were signs of fatigue in the structure. Shortly after, officials said the overpass collapsed.

People close the fire said they heard a loud rumble as the overpass span collapsed to the ground.

Prior to the collapse, structural engineers told FOX 5 News that they are worried about the fire melting the metal under the bridge because of the intense heat.

A nearby Goodwill store was threatened by the blaze, but firefighters were able to get contain the fire. Foam trucks were eventually brought up from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to completely smother the remaining fire.

A dark smoke plume could be seen for miles around the fire.

No firefighters were hurt in fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The FBI said they do not see this incident as a criminal act, but will continue to track the progress of the local investigation.

Atlanta, GA - *Major Emergency* Heavy Fire showing under Interstate 85 in Buckhead. 2nd alarm requested. Atlanta Fire on scene. #chiefmiller A post shared by AtlantaFireRescue (@atlantafirerescuedepartment) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT