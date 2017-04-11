Second teen wanted in killing of 14-year-old girl turns himself in to police [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Left) Combs Home Second teen wanted in killing of 14-year-old girl turns himself in to police A second teenager wanted in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Mt. Holly park turned themselves in to Ohio authorities, police say.

Eric Deon Combs, 17, turned himself in to police Tuesday, April 11 in Montgomery County, Ohio. Extradition proceedings are currently being initiated by North Carolina law enforcement.

Combs is the second suspect charged in connection with 14-year-old Taylor Smith's death.

Devon Fletcher, 18, of Charlotte, is also charged with first-degree murder in this case.

The deadly shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday, April 3 at River Street Park in Mt. Holly. Police told FOX 46 Charlotte upon arrival they found a young black female laying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Taylor Smith's family with funeral arrangements. If you would like to help, click here. They have surpassed their goal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704.827.4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704.861.8000.