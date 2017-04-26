World's largest Starbucks coming to Mag Mile

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Starbucks has announced that a four-story store is in the works to open on Chicago's Mag Mile.

Starbucks Coffee Company is planning to open a “Starbucks Reserve Roastery” in 2019 at 646 N. Michigan Ave., the current location of Crate & Barrel's flagship store. The store will be four-stories tall, 43,000-square-feet and will be the largest Starbucks in the world.

This will be the third Roastery location in the U.S. – Seattle opened in 2014 and a location in New York is scheduled to open in 2018. International locations including Shanghai, Milan, and Tokyo are also on track to open soon.

The Roastery will be a full sensorial coffee environment which will include roasting, multiple brewing methods, and packaging rare small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the globe.

“Chicago’s Magnificent Mile brings in millions of visitors from across this globe and is the perfect location for a world-class coffee destination,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “This Starbucks Reserve Roastery will be an investment in Chicago and a strong addition to Michigan Avenue, where residents and visitors can enjoy incredible coffees from around the world in a remarkable environment.”

Chicago was the first city to open a Starbucks outside of Seattle 30 years ago.