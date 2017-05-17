1 taken to the hospital after near-drowning on Mountain Island Lake

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 02:59PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 05:38PM EDT

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a near-drowning incident on Mount Island Lake at Latta Plantation. 

Crews with the Long Creek Fire Department and Huntersville Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in response to a possible drowning.

A PWC jet ski transported the swimmer to shore before emergency crews arrived. 

According to Medic, crews were on scene with the patient attempting resuscitation efforts. The person was transported to Novant Health in Huntersville for further treatment. 

