3 more United Blood Nation gang members arrested, 4 remain on the loose

- Three additional suspects of the original 10 fugitives wanted in connection with a massive United Blood Nation gang take-down are in custody, federal officials said.

As of Monday, May 22, four fugitives were still on the loose, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Last week, 83 alleged UBN gang members were indicted as part of a crack-down on gang violence across the east Coast. A vast majority of the suspects were arrested in the greater Charlotte area. Of the 83, all but 10 were either arrested or already in custody.

Joe Jarpeh Johnson and Lavon Christopher Turner were arrested Friday morning in Charlotte, according to U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina. Brandon Theodore Manning turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in Columbia, SC.

The indictment lists charges of murder, attempted murder, racketeering, robbery, drugs and various other crimes.

