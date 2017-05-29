One dead, another injured in Charlotte's 2nd Memorial Day shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on scene of a fatal shooting on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road in Charlotte.
According to police, on victim has been pronounced deceased and another victim is being treated for injuries from a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews on scene have shut down Rozzelles Ferry Road at Lakewood Avenue while they continue their investigation.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.