VIDEO: LAPD officer busts a move at Cuban American Music Festival

- Officer Booker of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division busted a move and showed off his salsa dancing skills at the Cuban American Music Festival in downtown LA this past weekend.



In a video posted on Facebook by LAPD's headquarters,

'Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes.'



Check him out!





Even the comments on their Facebook post were very positive.





Way to go officer for getting out and having some fun!

