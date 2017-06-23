Panthers helmet spotted on Pittsburgh Steelers player

- The helmet of Panther’s tight end Greg Olsen was spotted a little further up North this week, causing some confusion for fans.

A photo was tweeted out of Antonio Brown, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wearing a Panther’s helmet. This left fans of both teams questioning the meaning behind the picture.

@AB84 why you always repping that panther dome piece bro pic.twitter.com/nJZgOBS06q — Logan McKenna (@LoMck13) June 22, 2017

Brown quickly cleared up the issue, tweeting back to the fan to let him know that he was just showing off the signed helmet Olsen had sent him.

That's my @gregolsen88 helmet ! Signed n stamp ! GO mode aka Greg Olson 🔦 https://t.co/Hnk9VKKJMS — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 22, 2017

Olsen later tweeted Brown saying he would see him in the preseason.

My guy 👊🏻. See you this preseason @AB84 https://t.co/Nzw0GVeSxY — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 22, 2017

The two teams will face off on August 31, and for now, it looks like they'll remain on opposite sides of the field.