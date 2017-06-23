Panthers helmet spotted on Pittsburgh Steelers player

Posted: Jun 23 2017 03:57PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 04:13PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The helmet of Panther’s tight end Greg Olsen was spotted a little further up North this week, causing some confusion for fans.

A photo was tweeted out of Antonio Brown, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wearing a Panther’s helmet. This left fans of both teams questioning the meaning behind the picture.

Brown quickly cleared up the issue, tweeting back to the fan to let him know that he was just showing off the signed helmet Olsen had sent him. 

Olsen later tweeted Brown saying he would see him in the preseason. 

The two teams will face off on August 31, and for now, it looks like they'll remain on opposite sides of the field. 

