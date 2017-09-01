Panthers "Fozzy" Whittaker aims to raise at least $25K to Harvey relief efforts

- Carolina Panthers running back Foswhitt Jer'ald "Fozzy" Whittaker, who is from Houston, is getting results for Harvey victims.

Whittaker and his family are raising funds and supplies to a shelter called Sarah's House.They are collecting things like towels, vacuums and countless basic items like clothing and diapers.

Whittaker has a $25,000 goal

Whittaker is also teaming up with Cowfish restaurant on Sept. 12 to help those affected.

Fozzy Whittaker's organization Fozzy's Future Heros