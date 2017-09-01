Panthers "Fozzy" Whittaker aims to raise at least $25K to Harvey relief efforts
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Carolina Panthers running back Foswhitt Jer'ald "Fozzy" Whittaker, who is from Houston, is getting results for Harvey victims.
Whittaker and his family are raising funds and supplies to a shelter called Sarah's House.They are collecting things like towels, vacuums and countless basic items like clothing and diapers.
If you would like to help Fozzy reach his $25,000 goal, CLICK HERE!
Whittaker is also teaming up with Cowfish restaurant on Sept. 12 to help those affected.
Watch @FOX46News #gooddayclt when #Chefs Darnell & @DLuke127 make #Longhorn Burger in honor of @FozzyWhitt & his efforts for Harvey victims pic.twitter.com/urJESveTLe— The Cowfish (@The_Cowfish) September 1, 2017
For more details on Fozzy Whittaker's organization Fozzy's Future Heros, CLICK HERE.