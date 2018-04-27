Fallen deputy's daughter remembers dad with graveside prom pics

- For many high school girls, the prom is one of the most important nights in their young lives. So Carlie Robbins wanted her dad to be there to share in the excitement, but he couldn't be. He died years ago.

"We were always together," Carlie told FOX 13. "We did everything together. I would always talk to him about all my issues, and after he died, I felt like I lost that connection."

But Carlie recently re-connected with him.

She went to his gravesite and took pictures of herself -- some wearing his uniform, others wearing her prom dress. There is a photo of her dad in uniform in them as well.

"They're special to me," Carlie explained. "They're photos and they document that my dad saw me for my prom for the first time."

Carlie's dad Shane was a master sergeant with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Five years ago, on a sunny morning, his cruiser ran off the road, rolled, and hit a tree.

"We're not sure what happened," said Polk Sheriff's Office Communications Director Scott Wilder.

Carlie wants her dad, or at least his memory, at other important events in her life as well.

"I want to get something of his that I can tie around my flowers for my wedding so he's walking me down the aisle, kind of," she added.

