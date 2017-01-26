Strangers get results for young boy with microcephaly Getting Results Strangers get results for young boy with microcephaly Total strangers got results for a young Charlotte boy with microcephaly; raising money and renovating his grandparent's garage into a bedroom for him. Thursday was the big reveal.

“C’mon, oh my goodness.”

A room for their grandson, Jalaybrian.

“Oh this is beautiful.”

It’s something his grandparents, William and Susan Black, have dreamed of since bringing him home with them years ago.

4-year-old Jalaybrian has microcephaly and depends on them completely. When funding to turn the Black’s garage into a room for him was denied, Christina Lewis heard their story and stepped up.

Contractor Jeff Buffington and dozens of others also donated to their dream.

“It turned out to be a wonderful blessing for us,” William said.

“I hope they really enjoy the room and make it comfortable to raise Jalaybrian because they sacrifice so much to do what they do,” Buffington said.

From the dark walls to the starry sky. The art and stuffed animals to the book collection. Every aspect was selected with Jalaybrian in mind.

“He can see sharp contrast, so a lot of light against dark background is what he’s able to see best. We just paid attention to things we thought he’d be able to see and that would make him happy,” Lewis with Redesign Company said.

A special space made possible by the kindness of strangers.

“Thank you to all of the people that worked on this. Most of all thank you to God, thank you,” William said.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when Susan and William walked in there for the first time. More than 100 people donated to the GoFundMe account and made the beautiful room a reality.