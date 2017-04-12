Community works to get results for 11-year-old who lost grandparents

- The community is working together to get results for an 11-year-old girl who lost her grandparents and her father all in one weekend.

Arieyana Forney was abducted by her father, Curtis Atkinson, Jr., and his girlfriend Nikkia Cooper and taken to Washington, D.C. after the couple killed the grandparents Ruby and Curtis Atkinson, police said.

Curtis and Ruby Atkinson were found shot to death in their home earlier this month on Glencannon Drive in Charlotte. The couple had custody of their granddaughter, Arieyanna, at the time.

Police said Cooper called 911 from inside the getaway car in Washington, D.C., which led to Arieyana being found.

Atkinson and Cooper remain in the Mecklenburg County Jail, charged with murder and kidnapping.

The 11-year-old is now back in school at Hickory Grove Christian School where she is known as a great student and athlete. Arieyana is currently staying with a friend's family from school. Students have emptied their pockets to help her, including one student who donated his Kohl's Christmas gift card to her.

If you would like to help get results for Arieyana, Dr. Quisenberry from Hickory Christian School has set up a fund for her.