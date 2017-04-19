- Health inspectors report finding roaches in food at a local restaurant.

Regent Park Cafe in Fort Mill, SC received a "C" health rating from the State of South Carolina, health records indicate.

"It's a big disappointment. Somewhere you come with your family and friends and to hear about circumstances. It's a big disappointment," said Jake Deason, a Regent Park Cafe customer.

On March 13, the casual family dining spot off Hgihway 21 received a "C" rating for several violations including:

Employees not washing hands after changing task.

Using "home defense max residential pesticides in kitchen.

Employees using bare hands on ready to eat foods.

Items held for more than 24 hours not date marked.

Roaches found in food.

"I'll probably come back, as long as that problem is fixed," said John Milligan. "I wouldn't want to come somewhere with roaches, but I know they're good people, so I know they'll be on it."

FOX 46 Charlotte went undercover to check the Regent Park Cafe out for ourselves. The owner, Angelo Pappas, defended his restaurant, stating that he was running errands when the inspector came into his cafe. Had he been there, Pappas said he wouldn't have received a "C" rating.

Pappas did admit there was a dead roach in the cooler in either the olives or peppers. He claims this happened because he had just sprayed pesticides.

As for the other violations, Pappas said he corrected them right away and called the inspector to return the next day. In fact, on March 16, just three days after the initial visit, the health inspector returned and changed the grade to an "A."

Some of his customers don't feel the same way.

"It's good they're back on the 'A' status. It gives me a little hope that they changed the program around, but I still don't know if I'd bring my family in there after something like this."

Find links to health grades by county:

North Carolina

Mecklenburg County

Iredell County

Gaston County

Rowan County

Lincoln County

Union County

Cleveland County

Cabarrus County

Catawba County

Burke County

South Carolina – all in one place!