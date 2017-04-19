Ichiban Suchi and Hibachi Buffet

- A local Japanese restaurant is receiving a low health rating score for a long list of violations. In late March, Ichiban sushi and hibachi buffet on Queen City Drive in Charlotte received a "B" rating.

The restaurant earned an 85.5 score with more than a dozen violations including:

Grout deeply grooved in several areas of kitchen allowing for food debris and water to collect between tiles.

Items in dry storage not covered/protected.

Several buckets of sanitizers not labeled.

Several packages of beef and several packages of crab thawing out of temperature control.

Alexi Easter says she's a regular customer and eats at Ichiban with her family.

"It's just the normal eat, sometimes the cleanliness of the bathroom and aisles can be better, but there's nothing rating 'B' I've seen so far," she said.

But when FOX 46 Charlotte informed her about the health violations: "Now that I do know the rating, I probably won't eat here again."

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the owners of Ichiban and management for an interview, but they turned us down.

The good news: the restaurant received an "A" on April 11 during a follow- up health inspection. That's something Anthony Drakeford, another regular, will likely appreciate.

"It's nice to have a buffet in the area," he said. "I would really like them to bring up their standards so that other people can enjoy the environment."

